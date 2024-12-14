REPORT: Michigan Football likely to get two major contributors back for 2025
Nothing is official until the players make an announcement, but it appears Michigan might be getting two big-time players back into the fold for the 2025 football season. We know the Wolverines are set to lose Josaiah Stewart and Mason Graham -- potentially Kenneth Grant -- but according to a recent report from MLive, both Derrick Moore and TJ Guy plan to return to Ann Arbor in '25.
"I want to leave Michigan the right way," Moore told MLive. "I want to stay," Guy, the other Edge rusher, added.
Moore was a starter for Michigan in 2024 after seeing solid minutes on the field as a sophomore in 2023 behind Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. This season, as a starter, Moore's production actually dipped. He went from 34 tackles in 2023 to 19 in 2024. Moore also tallied two sacks and four TFLs, but spending a senior season in Ann Arbor could play major dividends for the former four-star recruit.
Guy, on the other hand, would be entering his fifth season with the program if he stayed. Guys had a terrific season playing in what Moore's role was in 2023. He had 29 tackles, was second on the team with 5.5 sacks, and was tied for second with seven TFLs.
As long as Michigan retains both Moore and Guy for sure, those will likely be the starting Edge rushers for the Wolverines when they take the field against New Mexico.
