Michigan Football Locks in Game Day Visit with 5 Star Recruit

Football season is just around the corner, but recruiting is a 365-day-per-year operation. The Michigan Wolverines have been working the recruiting trails hard, and are starting to lock in some visitors for their marquee matchups during the season.

5-star defensive end Kellan Hall has locked in 10 game day visits according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. 5-star defensive end Kellan Hall has locked in 10 game-day visits, according

Michigan is one of those 10, with him set to visit The Big House on October 17 when Michigan takes on Penn State in what could be one of the biggest games of the season.

Of course, Michigan won’t be alone as they’re facing stiff competition with Hall set to visit Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, and Oregon among others.

Who is Kellan Hall?

Hall is a 5-star defensive lineman who is one of the top recruits in the country. Rivals ranks Hall a 98, with a 97.70 composite score for his recruiting profile. He stands a towering 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

He should be able to add weight to his frame as he grows into his body.

He’s a younger prospect, who just turned 16 prior to the start of his junior season. That could make him a high upside prospect for Michigan’s defensive line.

How Does He Fit?

Simply put, Michigan’s defense is built from the front back. They were at their best just two years ago when Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.

In the edge room, their best recent group was in 2021 when Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Michigan could have a similar vision for the future here where Hall would be able to fit in behind fellow five star Carter Meadows as a member of the 2028 recruiting class.

In a perfect world, Hall ends up learning from Meadows for a year or two as his teammate, before becoming the next man in line.

If he adds weight to his frame, it’s also possible that Michigan would shift Hall inside to be a game-wrecking defensive tackle.

Either way, Michigan likely views Hall as a key piece to its defensive line in the future.

Current Outlook

As expected with a player of Hall’s caliber, Michigan has some stiff competition lining up for Hall’s services at the next level.

Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas, and Notre Dame all have visits lined up for the talented defensive lineman.

There’s also a significant amount of time between now and Hall actually enrolling in college. That means there will be a lot of twists and turns between now and when Hall actually announces his commitment.

For the time being, however, Michigan being on his list can only be seen as a good sign. This will be a good test for Whittingham and his staff to see if they can reel in a big fish.

If there were any doubts as to who might start alongside John Henry Daley for #Michigan at edge, it appears to be getting clearer.



For the second time in fall camp, Dom Nichols has been called the team's best pass rusher and a breakout star.



STORY: https://t.co/9wJvPcfvhs pic.twitter.com/w1t7F5u5Tu — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 28, 2026