Legacy Recruit Marquis Ray Reacts to Michigan Football Offer: 'In My Blood'

Legacy prospects are part of Michigan football. You can go through the years and find players who came to the Wolverines, following in their father's footsteps. A few like Braylon Edwards, Aidan Hutchinson, Jon Runyan Jr., and Channing Goodwin, among many others, have all worn the Maize and Blue just like their fathers.

In the 2027 class, the Wolverines have already landed a commitment from Charles Woodson Jr., the son of Charles Woodson — who every Michigan fan knows. And the Wolverines are eyeing a few other legacy commits in the coming classes.

Michigan recently offered both Mario Manningham Jr. (Mario Manningham), and Marquis Ray (Marcus Ray) after holding a camp and seeing both players excel.

Ray will have to make a decision earlier than Manningham Jr, who is in the 2029 class. Ray is part of the '28 class and has fielded offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, and Tennessee, among others.

But his offer from Michigan is special. His father, Marcus Ray, was an All-American defensive back during his playing days at Michigan and with the Wolveirnes being in his blood, this meant a lot to the 5'11, 170-pound athlete.

"Receiving a Michigan offer means a lot to me because it has been one of my dream schools and it is in my blood," Ray told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I also worked really hard for the offer."

Making a move to Michigan

Ray played his sophomore season in Columbus (OH) Pickerington North, where he played on both sides of the football. Ray projects playing defense in college, but wouldn't mind seeing some time on offense as well. With his size and playing style, the Wolverines could look at him at either Nickel or safety.

And Michigan will have a better chance to see him in action more frequently. For Ray's final two seasons of high school football, he made the move to transfer up north to Saline, which is in Michigan's backyard.

Here’s my 1st interception in a Saline uniform today at the Legacy 7v7. Grateful for the opportunity to compete with a special group of coaches and players! @CoachShort_ pic.twitter.com/4x40o0BwJO — MARQUIS RAY 3⭐️ DB/ATHLETE (@RealQuisMode) June 8, 2026

"I grew up a Michigan fan," said Ray. "My move to Saline was a good move in our opinion as a family. We are looking to do big things this year. It’s a great program and is ran by one of the best head coaches in Michigan, Kyle Short."

Michigan won't be guaranteed to land the legacy prospect, but with the Wolverines being a dream school for Ray, Michigan has a good opportunity to continue to impress the family and land yet another legacy prospect in the 2028 class.