Michigan football loses Edge rusher to the transfer portal
With the spring transfer portal window open as of Wednesday, there are going to be plenty of names from every school that enters the portal. Michigan football has had a few in recent days. Most notably, running back Ben Hall, cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, and wide receiver Amorion Walker are all looking for new homes.
You can add another name to the list. Edge rusher Aymeric Koumba announced he would also be entering his name into the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Koumba committed to Michigan back in 2023 as an international prospect coached by PPI Recruits' Brandon Collier. The Wolverines had landed a few international prospects like Julius Welschof and Manuel Beigel, along with Koumba. He was a three-star recruit from France, and was ranked as the 845th-ranked player in the class. He had appeared in two games in the two years he was with Michigan.
Michigan is quite deep at edge rusher and Koumba likely saw the writing on the wall. He will search for a place where he can get onto the field early and contribute. The Wolverines will rely heavily on Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, Cameron Brandt, and Dominic Nichols in 2025. Michigan also has some young guys like Lugard Edokpayi, Devon Baxter, and true freshman Nate Marshall who could help this year, too.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
Notre Dame has a 'slight edge' over a top Michigan football target
Report: Michigan football to be 'buyers' in the spring transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7