Report: Michigan football to be 'buyers' in the spring transfer portal
After an 8-5 campaign, Sherrone Moore and Michigan not only hit the 2025 recruiting period hard, but the Wolverines brought in some valued transfers from the portal. Guys like Justice Haynes, Tre Williams, Damon Payne Jr., and Donaven McCulley are all expected to play a large role for Michigan this upcoming season, but the Wolverines might not be finished using the portal.
The spring portal opens on Wednesday, and according to On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan could be one of the top buyers in the market.
Nakos went on to share Michigan would likely look for more wide receivers in the portal, and potentially more offensive linemen. Plus, the Wolverines are expected to look at quarterbacks.
The Wolverines landed quarterback Mikey Keene from Fresno State, but Keene has been out with an undisclosed injury and has missed all of spring. Michigan currently has two quarterbacks playing and that's Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. Davis Warren is still healing from his ACL injury against Alabama, and 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit isn't on campus yet.
Although it's likely that Underwood will be the Day 1 starter, Michigan needs more than two healthy quarterbacks. The challenge will be finding someone who is ok to come into Ann Arbor and back up a true freshman when they know they won't get a chance to start, barring injury.
While it might be difficult bringing in a quarterback, wide receivers could be an area the Wolverines can look at. Michigan had already signed McCulley from Indiana and Anthony Simpson from UMass. Both of those guys have had the best statistical seasons of any Michigan wide receiver, but nobody on the roster has shown they have been a No. 1 wide receiver at a high-major school. McCulley has been getting rave reviews and could be that guy, but time will tell. As of now, we don't know if any major wide receiver will enter the portal, but if a legit No.1 guy enters, Michigan could be all over that.
