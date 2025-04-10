BREAKING: Michigan wide receiver plans to enter transfer portal again
In addition to the chaotic scene happening with the transfer portal in college basketball, college football is about to enter its own spring transfer portal window.
On Thursday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Michigan wide receiver Amorion Walker intends to enter the portal in the near future. Walker began his career at Michigan as part of the 2022 class as a three-star prospect. Following the 2023 national championship season, Walker transferred to Ole Miss. He was only there for a handful of months before deciding to transfer back to Michigan ahead of the 2024 season.
But the 6-3 wideout was never able to work himself into the rotation in Ann Arbor, and it appears that he's once again on the move.
Here's a look at some of his accomplishments at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Receiving
• Catches: 2 - at Illinois (Oct. 19, 2024)
• Yards: 22 - at Washington (Oct. 5, 2024)
• TDs: none
• Long: 22 - at Washington (Oct. 5, 2024)
At Michigan
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 15 games (defense in seven) with one start
Junior (2024)
• Appeared in four games with one start at wide receiver; caught three passes for 34 yards to earn his second varsity letter
• Played at wide receiver against Texas (Sept. 7), Arkansas State (Sept. 14)
• Made a 22-yard catch, his first of the season, and also contributed on special teams at Washington (Oct. 2)
• Started and caught two passes for 12 yards at Illinois (Oct. 19)
Sophomore (2023)
• Appeared in five games at defensive back; made three tackles including 0.5 for loss with one pass breakup to earn his second varsity letter
• Made his season debut at defensive back at Nebraska (Sept. 30)
• Made a solo tackle playing defensive back at Minnesota (Oct. 7)
• Delivered two tackles including a shared tackle for loss against Indiana (Oct. 14)
• Played defensive back at Michigan State (Oct. 21) with one pass breakup
• Played as a cornerback against Purdue (Nov. 4), against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 2)
Freshman (2022)
• Appeared in six games, playing wide receiver in five and defensive back in one, also contributed on special teams; made one catch for four yards to earn his first varsity letter
• Debuted against Colorado State (Sept. 3) at wide receiver and contributing on special teams
• Played both ways against Hawaii (Sept. 10), earning snaps at wide receiver and at defensive back
• Made his first career reception, a four-yard grab, playing snaps at wide receiver and on special teams against UConn (Sept. 17)
• Played as a special team contributor against Maryland (Sept. 24)
• Played as a wide receiver and on special teams at Rutgers (Nov. 5), and was targeted twice
• Played on special teams and as a wide receiver against Nebraska (Nov. 12)
