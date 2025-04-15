BREAKING: Michigan losing talented running back to transfer portal
The Michigan Wolverines were recently reported to be one of the most aggressive "buyers" going into the Spring portal window, but they're also going to suffer some losses. On Tuesday, redshirt Sophomore Benjamin Hall announced his intention to enter the portal with three years of eligibility left.
Hall was looked at as a solid third option in the running back room, behind Justice Haynes and Reliaquest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall. While his loss is not insurmountable, he was a talented young back with a ton of potential. Michigan utilizes their running backs quite heavily, so having a stocked room at that position is a critical piece of their success.
Hall had over 20 offers coming out of high school and will be a hot commodity in the portal. Having three years left to provide his new school is a plus, and he has been developing at one of the premier programs in the country.
Hall has a bowling ball approach to attacking the line of scrimmage and his body composition certainly helps him blast through defenders. Standing at 5-foot-11and weighing in at 235-pounds Hall has shown the power needed to break tackles but has also an ability to shift on the go and juke second level players as well. With two very talented backs ahead of him it makes sense for Hall to explore the portal, as much as I hate to admit it, he is doing the right thing for his career path.
