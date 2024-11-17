Michigan football loses in-state 2026 recruit to SEC powerhouse

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Lincoln Keyes has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 240 TE from Saline, MI chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Ohio State, & Alabama



“GO DAWGS LET’S GET IT”https://t.co/9iK6AqsDKs pic.twitter.com/87OJgP95kK