Michigan football loses in-state 2026 recruit to SEC powerhouse
Michigan currently has three recruits committed in its 2026 class. Quarterback Brady Hart headlines the class but the Wolverines are hopeful they are going to build another strong class under head coach Sherrone Moore. One key for the maize and blue is to keep the in-state talent home and to play in Ann Arbor. But on Sunday, Michigan lost one of its targets.
'26 tight end Lincoln Keyes committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama, among others. Keyes is a Saline (MI) prospect and one of the top players on the Wolverines' board.
The 6-foot-6 prospect is considered a Composite three-star recruit. Keyes is viewed as the 390th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 20 tight end. He is also the seventh-best prospect from the state of Michigan.
Michigan has recruited the tight end position nicely as of late. Landing Hogan Hansen last class, among others. In the 2025 cycle, the Wolverines have four-star Andrew Olesh and three-star Eli Owens in the fold as of now.
