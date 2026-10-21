Michigan Football Makes Expected Roster Addition Ahead of Indiana Game

Last week, reports came in that Michigan football was looking to add two fifth-year players to its 2026 roster. Both Miami tight end Alex Bauman and Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby had both enrolled at Michigan and was looking to play their fifth year for the Wolverines after being granted TROs against the NCAA.

On Tuesday night, Michigan officially added Earby to its 2026 roster, while Bauman remains unlisted as of this writing. While Earby likely has to ramp up to playing for Michigan, he could technically play this weekend against the Hoosiers.

Who is Jeremiah Earby?

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With Jeremiah Earby officially listed on the roster, Michigan has him listed at 6'2", 186 pounds. The former four-star prospect from East Palo Alto (CA) Menlo-Atherton, began his career at Cal. He played for the Golden Bears for two seasons and then played the last two years at Boise State.

During his time at Cal, Earby tallied 62 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. Once he went to Boise State, he really shined and started all 28 games for the Broncos over two seasons. Earby recorded 94 tackles, five interceptions, and 20 pass breakups. He was an All-Mountain West Second-Team winner.

Earby showed he has a knack for being around the ball. Last season, against Colorado State, he recorded two interceptions, four pass breakups, and recovered a fumble.

What his addition means for Michigan

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Michigan is halfway done with its season and while the Wolverines should be bowl-bound this year, Michigan will have to have an incredible finish to make the College Football Playoff. But it's still on the table and the Wolverines felt like they needed some additional depth with a midseason addition.

The Wolverines really like what they have in their top four cornerbacks. Despite struggling against Penn State, both Jyaire Hill and Smith Snowden have been very good. Both Zeke Berry and Shamari Earls have been Michigan's No. 3 and No. 4 cornerbacks this season and Kyle Whittingham feels good with either out there.

But Whittingham and Jay Hill have been vocal that there is a major drop-off after Earls. Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jamarion Vincent, and I'Marion Stewart have been battling for the No. 5 spot. Clearly, the addition of Earby, someone who was an All-Conference selection, will come in and compete for that fifth spot.

He will provide ample experience and has played some big games over the course of his four seasons in college football. He is just one play away from needing to get into the game and Michigan wanted to make sure it had some help if that occurs.

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