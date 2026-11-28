COLUMBUS — After Michigan upset UCLA last weekend and Ohio State suffered a loss against Nebraska, it felt like the Wolverines had an inkling of a chance to go into the Horseshoe and give Ohio State a game. Most people doubted Michigan could do it, and it turns out they were right.

The Wolverines were dominated by the rival Buckeyes and Michigan didn't appear ready to play in the game. Ohio State out-schemed Michigan on both sides of the ball and the Buckeyes took down Michigan, 45-0.

Ohio State has now won two in a row over Michigan and while the Buckeyes took down the Wolverines, the talk moving forward is going to surround Kyle Whittingham and his job. Here are our takeaways from the game.

Jay Hill's plan didn't work

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Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill had said this week that he began working on the Ohio State game months ago. He said he was excited to coach in the game and was getting a game plan together to help slow down Jeremiah Smith.

Whatever that plan was, it didn't show up on Saturday. Glimpses of the Oregon game were seen in Columbus and the Wolverines' pass defense was shredded drive in and drive out. Michigan couldn't get pressure on Luke Fahey, and the Buckeyes' offensive line has been a weak spot this season.

Michigan's defense struggled to get set for each play. Arthur Smith and Ryan Day thoroughly outclassed Hill in this one. For anyone who was hoping to see Hill take over as Michigan's new head coach, Saturday could've been his downfall as a true candidate for the job.

Kyle Whittingham doesn't get the rivalry

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Kyle Whittingham has said a lot of head-scratching things this season. After the loss against Michigan State, he wondered out loud in the press conference if there were any more trophy games left. Well, no, but there was the biggest rivalry game in the country left on the schedule, which is arguably the most important game on the Wolverines' schedule.

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This past week, he acted like he understood what this game meant to Michigan. Although he had never played in it or coached in it, he noted that he watched from afar. But the Wolverines' play on Saturday showed that he really didn't understand the rivalry.

Michigan showed aggression and the want to be in the Horseshoe, but once again, the Wolverines weren't put in a place to succeed. Ohio State schemed Michigan up and down the field and offensive play for the Wolverines remained atrocious.

The run game battle lives on

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Dating back to 2001, whichever team wins the rushing battle wins the game. It's, somehow, proven science when Michigan and Ohio State play one another, you better outrush the other to win the game. And that was true once again on Saturday.

Ohio State gashed Michigan's defense up the middle several times and finished with 231 yards as a team. The Wolverines had a few nice runs by both Bryce Underwood and Savion Hiter, but the Michigan run game was mostly static most of the game. The Wolverines finished with 64 yards as a team.

If changes aren't made in a hurry, Buckeyes are going to control the rivalry once again

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It was eight years that Ohio State controlled the rivalry. 2021 was the turning point for Michigan, winning four in a row against the Buckeyes before Ohio State beat Michigan in Ann Arbor last season. The Buckeyes were the more physical team last season and it showed on the scoreboard.

Fast forward to this season and Michigan had no business being on the same field as a 7-4 Ohio State team. The Buckeyes' offense outclassed the Wolverines' defense, and know how the Michigan offense has been all season.

Ohio State has now won two games in a row decisively, and the Buckeyes are back in control. Michigan could have a very bad offseason if things stay the same: opt-outs, transfers, losing donors, etc. But if Michigan makes the right decision and moves on from Kyle Whittingham, it's possible the Wolverines can use the offseason to right the ship.

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