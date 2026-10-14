Michigan Football Trending to Add All-Mountain West CB to 2026 Roster

Michigan football is looking to add immediate help to both the offense and defense. It was already reported on Wednesday that the Wolverines could add former Tulane and Miami tight end Alex Bauman to the 2026 roster immediately.

But he's not the only player Michigan could add halfway through the season. On3's Pete Nakos also reported that Michigan could add former Cal and Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby to its roster. Both Bauman and Earby were granted a fifth year of eligibility by the Washtenaw County Circuit Court, giving them a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

Reports also indicate both of them are currently enrolled at Michigan. Neither Bauman nor Earby were drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, and neither player signed an undrafted free agent contract.

Earby was a second-team selection

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Earby played two seasons at Cal before finishing his college career at Boise State, where he played the final two seasons. Thanks to the NCAA passing the new five-for-five rule, players from the 2025 class have been fighting the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility.

Michigan's basketball program has already added both Kenny Noland and Roddy Gayle Jr. to its team for the 2026-27 season, and now the football program is on the cusp of adding a pair of fifth-year players.

During Earby's two seasons at Cal, he played in all 24 games while making 10 starts over those two seasons. Once he transferred to Boise State, Earby started in all 28 games for the Broncos.

Last season, Earby was named second-team All-Mountain West for his play. Over the course of the two seasons at Boise State, he tallied 94 tackles, 20 passes deflected, five interceptions, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Valuable depth to Michigan's defense

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Kyle Whittingham has been vocal, saying Michigan lacks depth at the cornerback position. Despite already playing five games, entering the sixth game of the season, Earby would be a welcome addition to the cornerback room.

The Wolverines feel good about Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Shamri Earls, but there is a big drop-off after those four. Michigan is one injury away from needing another player to step up, and clearly, the Wolverines would like to add Earby to the roster.

Earby, a 6'2" cornerback, has familiarity with Michigan coach Tyler Stockton, who came to the Wolverines from Boise State. Stockton coached the Broncos from 2024-25.

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