Michigan football freshman redshirt tracker with three games left in 2025 season
Michigan enters its bye week with a 7-2 record and there is still plenty on the table for the Wolverines. Ranked No. 21 in the country, Michigan can win out and still get into the College Football Playoff -- but will the Wolverines do that?
Regardless, for such a young team, there have been a lot of positive signs from the youngsters. Michigan is relying on true freshmen such as Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, we've seen freshmen like Jayden Sanders and Elijah Dotson make significant plays for the Wolverines' defense.
With three weeks to go, we are going to look at the true freshman and see who has burned their redshirt and who is still in line to keep it. Reminder, players can play up to four games and still retain their redshirt.
Burned redshirt
- QB Bryce Underwood (nine games played and 558 total snaps)
- WR Andrew Marsh (nine games played and 336 total snaps)
- DB Jayden Sanders (nine games played and 263 total snaps)
- DB Elijah Dotson (eight games played and 152 total snaps)
- Edge Nate Marshall (seven games played and 87 total snaps)
- LB Chase Taylor (six games played and 80 total snaps)
- DB Jordan Young (six games played and 75 total snaps)
- WR Jamar Browder (six games played and 41 total snaps)
- CB Shamari Earls (five games played and 63 total snaps)
Four games played
- DL Benny Patterson (four games played and 29 total snaps)
Three games played
- LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (three games played and 44 total snaps)
- RB Jasper Parker (three games played and 30 total snaps)
Two games played
- OL Avery Gach (two games played and nine total snaps)
- WR Jacob Washington (two games played and five total snaps)
One game played
- OL Kaden Strayhorn (one game played and 14 total snaps)
- DB Kainoa Winston (one game played and 13 total snaps)
- TE Eli Owens (one game played and nine total snaps)
- DL Bobby Kanka (one game played and nine total snaps)
- OL Ty Haywood (one game played and six total snaps)
- DL Travis Moten (one game played and one total snap)
No snaps played
- QB Chase Herbstreit
- RB Donovan Johnson
- Edge Julius Holly
- OL Andrew Babalola