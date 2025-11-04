Dusty May impressed with Michigan's front court, notes where improvement is needed
The Wolverines opened up their 2025-26 season on Monday night with a huge 121-78 win over Oakland. One of the big questions entering the season was how Michigan's new-look team was going to play with one another. One game in and the answer is a resounding, pretty well.
Michigan's new-look front court was dominant in the Wolverines' win. Michigan had 46 points in the paint and out-rebounded the Golden Grizzlies, 40-22.
Illinois transfer Morez Johnson was inserted into the starting lineup for a banged up Yaxel Lendeborg, and he had a game-high 24 points. Following the Michigan win, head coach Dusty May was asked about Johnson's performance.
"Yeah, Morez, I thought, he made a lot of tangible plays, and he made a lot of invisible plays when we were watching some things at halftime of what was working and what wasn’t," May said. "He was involved doing the dirty work in a lot of the plays that worked, so it’s easy to look at his line and say, wow, he had 24 and 3 and 3, but I thought his passing has improved greatly.
"I’m sure it’s contagious playing with Yaxel and Elliot and Aday and those guys who really pass the ball well. Roddy’s a good passer, and Nimari’s becoming a really good passer, so yeah, I thought he did a lot, and he’s not even really in game shape yet for what he’s going to be. I think if he wouldn’t have had the injury and he’s in great shape, then he probably finds a way to score another three to five baskets, but certainly happy that he’s on our team, and he’s fun to coach."
Dusty May talks Aday Mara's ability
But it wasn't just Johnson who played well. UCLA transfer and 7-footer, Aday Mara, made his first career start for the Wolverines and had a double-double. Mara's stat line ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Coach May touched on Mara's play, but also shared where he needs to get a little better moving forward.
"Yeah, you know, Aday has so much ability, and when you play the high majors, he fits in a lot better," May said of Mara. "It’s a similar situation in junior college. I recruited junior college when I was at the mid-major for a long time, and big guys struggled in junior college because they were guarding small, quick 6-5, 6-6 centers. So when you play these teams from mid-major conferences, hopefully we’re playing one as we’re a high seat in the NCAA tournament. They’re going to have -- we played Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round after they beat Purdue, and one of the main reasons they beat Purdue that year was because they had a center come off the bench that shot a terrible percentage throughout the year and backed in three.
"They made six in two games, so you know, you’re just trying to minimize risk, and so we’re trying to get Aday to think more like a versatile basketball player versus just being a rim protector, paint clogger, and I thought when he came out in that second period, and it’s probably around 12 minutes ago in the second half, I thought that four minutes was the best he’s played defensively. The most determined he’s been, so that’s a good sign going forward because we can’t just have him play against centers well. He’s got to be able to guard smaller, quicker guys and perimeter shooters."
Michigan will take the court again next Tuesday against Wake Forest.
