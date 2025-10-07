Where Michigan football stands in Big Ten power rankings after win over Wisconsin
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines improved their record to 4-1 with a 24-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at the Big House this past Saturday.
Although choppy at times, head coach Sherrone Moore's team found their footing in the second half and began to dominate Luke Fickell's team as anticipated to pull away for the double-digit victory.
Each week, Michael Cohen of Fox Sports releases his Big Ten power rankings after all of the games are played. After Week 6, Cohen moved the Wolverines to the fourth-best team in the conference, up one slot from the prior week.
"Though the scoreboard only reflected a 14-point margin of victory, there were plenty of encouraging signs throughout Michigan’s highly controlled win over the Badgers," Cohen wrote. "Everything revolved around the stifling defensive effort overseen by defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, whose group surrendered a touchdown on the game’s opening possession and then handcuffed Wisconsin for the remainder of the game. Waves of defenders from all three levels limited the Badgers’ rushing attack to just 2.7 yards per carry on 28 attempts as Michigan improved to seventh in the country against the run with an allowance of 77 yards per game. The Wolverines forced seven consecutive punts from the midway point of the first quarter through the midway point of the third. That was more than enough time for a rushing attack spearheaded by explosive tailback Justice Haynes (19 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs) to stabilize the offense until quarterback Bryce Underwood found a rhythm in the second half, finishing with a career-high 270 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 67.9% of his passes. That Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley (six catches, 112 yards, 1 TD) and freshman Andrew Marsh (four catches, 80 yards) both looked like viable, Big Ten-caliber wideouts was a positive development. But as a whole, the Wolverines’ receivers must cut down on dropped passes. "
Cohen is right to point out the many encouraging signs on both sides of the ball after Michigan's victory, including the emergence of Marsh and the breakout game from McCulley. Even though the wideout group as a whole continues to struggle with dropped passes, it was a positive sign to see the group making big plays down the field for true freshman QB Bryce Underwood.
Certainly, there are many positives the Wolverines will take before heading to Southern California to take on USC this Saturday.
Cohen's entire Big Ten power rankings list after Week 6 stacks up like this:
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Indiana
4. Michigan
5. Illinois
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Nebraska
10. Iowa
11. Maryland
12. Michigan State
13. Minnesota
14. Rutgers
15. UCLA
16. Northwestern
17. Wisconsin
18. Purdue