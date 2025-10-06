Sherrone Moore states reason USC sold out is because 'Michigan is coming'
On Sept. 25, USC football's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the Trojans' game against Michigan this Saturday would officially be a sellout.
While USC's program is filled with plenty of rich history, the Trojans don't always fill all of the seats at the LA Coliseum during its home games and recently have only sold out games that feature traditional college football powers coming to Southern California.
During Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's weekly press conference on Monday, Moore was asked by a reporter about how his players who are from California will handle returning to their home state. While answering that question, Moore said the reason the game is sold out is because the Wolverines are coming in.
"It’s sold out, but it’s sold out because Michigan’s coming," Moore said. "So we’re excited about the opportunity for guys to get to go back home and see family and be closer and friends, but not make it too much of a deal there."
Moore added that he isn't making too big of a deal as a team about players going to the state of California because the team is travelling to compete in a football game as opposed to being mesmerized by anything else.
"We’ll talk about a little bit as a team on guys going back to California, back in their home state, and the families there, but I don’t make it too much of a deal because at the end of the day, we’re going to somebody else’s place and we’re not celebrating going to the Coliseum. There’s no pictures and selfies because we’re at the nice Coliseum," said Moore.
The University of Michigan has one of the largest living alumni bases in the world, and it's well-known that The Golden State is home to many of them. If not attending the game in person, don't be surprised to see a lot of Maize and Blue in the crowd when NBC pans to an overhead shot of the stadium on Saturday night.
The No. 15 Wolverines and Trojans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST.