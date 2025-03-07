Wolverine Digest

Michigan's Mason Graham makes big jump in latest ESPN NFL Draft rankings

Viewed as one of the top prospects in this year's class, Michigan's Mason Graham is expected to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chris Breiler

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no doubt that Mason Graham is going to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the only question is how soon he'll go. While most Mock Drafts have Graham going within the top 10, it's entirely possible that the former Michigan defender could hear his name within the top 5.

On Friday, ESPN analyst Field Yates released his top 32 NFL Draft prospects following the NFL combine, and he's got Graham sitting near the top at No. 3.

Here's what Yates had to say about Graham:

"Graham showed elite run-stuffing ability (14 run stops this season) and disruptive pass-rush skills. He is strong at the point of attack, is willing to do the dirty work and has active hands that make him a brutal assignment to block for 60 minutes. He fires off the ball with great first-step quickness and combines that with an understanding of how to win with leverage. He has more pass-rush upside than his 3.5 sacks over 12 games in 2024 would suggest."

Given how productive and impactful he was during his time at Michigan, many view Graham as one of the safest bets in this year's NFL Draft class. During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Graham appeared in 39 games and made 27 starts on the defensive line. He became a two-time All-American, including a unanimous first team All-American in 2024.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines

Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary

Wink Martindale talks Michigan football's defensive line post Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football