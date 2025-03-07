Michigan's Mason Graham makes big jump in latest ESPN NFL Draft rankings
There's no doubt that Mason Graham is going to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the only question is how soon he'll go. While most Mock Drafts have Graham going within the top 10, it's entirely possible that the former Michigan defender could hear his name within the top 5.
On Friday, ESPN analyst Field Yates released his top 32 NFL Draft prospects following the NFL combine, and he's got Graham sitting near the top at No. 3.
Here's what Yates had to say about Graham:
"Graham showed elite run-stuffing ability (14 run stops this season) and disruptive pass-rush skills. He is strong at the point of attack, is willing to do the dirty work and has active hands that make him a brutal assignment to block for 60 minutes. He fires off the ball with great first-step quickness and combines that with an understanding of how to win with leverage. He has more pass-rush upside than his 3.5 sacks over 12 games in 2024 would suggest."
Given how productive and impactful he was during his time at Michigan, many view Graham as one of the safest bets in this year's NFL Draft class. During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Graham appeared in 39 games and made 27 starts on the defensive line. He became a two-time All-American, including a unanimous first team All-American in 2024.
