Projected landing spots for Michigan's 4 first-round NFL Draft prospects
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than two months away, anticipation is high when it comes to the Michigan Wolverines. With four projected first-round selections, this could end up being one of the biggest Draft success stories in program history.
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his latest NFL Mock Draft, and he agrees that four Wolverines will be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's a look at where Brugler has each Wolverine landing:
7th pick: Mason Graham, New York Jets
Mason Graham is arguably the best defensive lineman to ever come through Ann Arbor. His insane combination of speed, power, and athleticism made him a nightmare for any opposing offensive lineman to deal with. He was named the Rose Bowl defensive MVP in 2023 and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2024. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Graham is ready to make an impact in the NFL in year one.
Via Brugler:
"Graham isn’t going to blow anybody away with his length or testing (he sat out everything but the bench press at the combine), but teams are ready to trust his tape. His attitude and play style fit what Aaron Glenn wants to build in New York."
14th pick: Colston Loveland, Indianapolis Colts
Even as he was dealing with an injury that limited his reps, Colston Loveland finished the 2024 season as Michigan's leading receiver in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. With a massive catch radius and the ability to line up at both TE and WR, Loveland is an immediate impact player in the NFL.
Via Brugler:
"Connecting the Colts with a tight end here is far from original, but it makes a lot of sense. Loveland has the pass-catching athleticism that will make him an immediate asset for whoever is playing quarterback in Indianapolis next season."
17th pick: Will Johnson, Cincinnati Bengals
There were many analysts who believed that Johnson would have been a first-round selection following his freshman and sophomore seasons. At 6-2, 202 pounds, Johnson has the size, physicality, and ball skills necessary to excel at the next level. He appeared in 32 games at Michigan and made 22 starts at corner, setting a new program career record with three interceptions returned for a touchdown. Of all of Michigan's draft prospects this year, Johnson is the most NFL ready.
Via Brugler:
"I don’t know if we’ll ever see Johnson run a 40-yard dash (Michigan’s pro day is scheduled for March 21), which would be an issue for some teams. But with Johnson’s fluidity and footwork, his tape shows a corner who should start immediately as an NFL rookie."
28th pick: Kenneth Grant, Detroit Lions
Speaking of being NFL ready, Michigan's Kenneth Grant has also worked himself into becoming a projected first-round pick. At 6-4, 330 pounds, Grants size and speed led to a number of big plays during big moments as a Wolverine. One of the most notable plays came on the road against Penn State during the 2023 season, where Grant chased down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen from behind to make a touchdown-saving tackle. He still needs to develop in some areas, but Grant has all the makings of a guy who can carve out a long and successful career in the league.
Via Brugler:
At 6-4, 331, Grant is a massive man with some unique traits. Do teams wish the tape was more consistent? No question. But the NFL is a big man’s league, and there aren’t many with Grant’s combination of size and ability in this class.
