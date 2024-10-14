Mason Graham predicted to land in AFC North
Michigan junior defensive tackle Mason Graham is a hot commodity in the NFL world. There are plenty of scouts who attend the Wolverines' football games to check out the must-have defensive lineman.
In CBS Sports' latest 2025 mock draft, Graham goes to the Cleveland Browns with the fifth overall pick. The author, Mike Renner, says Graham doesn't have many weaknesses, and adding him to an already-stout Browns' defensive line would keep it as a strength for years to come.
"Graham is a three-down defensive tackle with very few weaknesses on tape. That's a rarity for only a true junior. He can win with quicks, power and technique from any alignment on the interior. That's only going to keep the Browns' ferocious defensive line a strength for years to come."
Through six games this season, Graham has tallied 21 tackles, four TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. As a defensive tackle, you don't see too many record sacks, but Graham has already surpassed his total from 2023 -- he had three. Graham is explosive off the ball and his motor rarely quiets down. He is a player you could have on the field for all three downs, as Renner said, and feel confident he will come through on any.
Other Wolverines predicted to land in the draft:
Sixth overall: Will Johnson goes to the Los Angeles Rams
18th overall: Kenneth Grant goes to the New Orleans Saints
32nd overall: Colston Loveland goes to the Kansas City Chiefs
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan might shift things around with its starting offensive line against Illinois
Sherrone Moore gives update on Michigan Football injuries heading into Illinois
Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks through 7 weeks based on PFF grade