Wolverine Digest

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks through 7 weeks based on PFF grade

Trent Knoop

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We are through seven weeks of the college football season and it's getting clearer who the best quarterbacks are in the Big Ten Conference. There are some surprises like Indiana's Kurtis Rourke who has been one of the best in college football. Then there have been disappointments like the Wolverines' situation. Michigan is entering Week 8 with its third new starting quarterback of 2024.

Whether it's been turnover issues or not rebounding from injuries, some quarterbacks in the Big Ten haven't lived up to the hype, either. Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles has been turnover prone since arriving at Michigan State which has hurt his grade. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has had a tough go getting the Hawkeye offense moving the football.

We are going to show you who grades out as the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten through Week 7 using Pro Football Focus' passing grades.

1. Kurtis Rourke - Indiana

PFF passing grade: 91.2

2. Dillon Gabriel - Oregon

PFF passing grade: 88:0

3. Drew Allar - Penn State

PFF passing grade: 86.2

4. Bill Edwards Jr. - Maryland

PFF passing grade: 83.1

5. Will Rogers - Washington

PFF passing grade: 80.9

6. Miller Moss - USC

PFF passing grade: 79.8

T6. Will Howard - Ohio State

PFF passing grade: 79.8

8. Luke Altmyer - Illinois

PFF passing grade: 77.9

9. Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin (injured)

PFF passing grade: 77.5

10. Max Brosmer - Minnesota

PFF passing grade: 76.9

11. Hudson Card - Purdue

PFF passing grade: 75.4

12. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska

PFF passing grade: 71.7

13. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers

PFF passing grade: 71.4

14. Cade McNamara - Iowa

PFF passing grade: 67.7

15. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State

PFF passing grade: 65.7

16. Braedyn Locke - Wisconsin

PFF passing grade: 65.3

17. Jack Lausch - Northwestern

PFF passing grade: 65.2

18. Ethan Garbers - UCLA

PFF passing grade: 55.3

19. Jack Tuttle - Michigan

PFF passing grade: 51.6

20. Alex Orji - Michigan

PFF passing grade: 47.9

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

WATCH: Mike Sainristil records first NFL interception

Michigan football: Snap counts for every true freshman in 2024, one has burned redshirt

How every Michigan football transfer is faring with new school in 2024

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Home/Football