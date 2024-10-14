Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks through 7 weeks based on PFF grade
We are through seven weeks of the college football season and it's getting clearer who the best quarterbacks are in the Big Ten Conference. There are some surprises like Indiana's Kurtis Rourke who has been one of the best in college football. Then there have been disappointments like the Wolverines' situation. Michigan is entering Week 8 with its third new starting quarterback of 2024.
Whether it's been turnover issues or not rebounding from injuries, some quarterbacks in the Big Ten haven't lived up to the hype, either. Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles has been turnover prone since arriving at Michigan State which has hurt his grade. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has had a tough go getting the Hawkeye offense moving the football.
We are going to show you who grades out as the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten through Week 7 using Pro Football Focus' passing grades.
1. Kurtis Rourke - Indiana
PFF passing grade: 91.2
2. Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
PFF passing grade: 88:0
3. Drew Allar - Penn State
PFF passing grade: 86.2
4. Bill Edwards Jr. - Maryland
PFF passing grade: 83.1
5. Will Rogers - Washington
PFF passing grade: 80.9
6. Miller Moss - USC
PFF passing grade: 79.8
T6. Will Howard - Ohio State
PFF passing grade: 79.8
8. Luke Altmyer - Illinois
PFF passing grade: 77.9
9. Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin (injured)
PFF passing grade: 77.5
10. Max Brosmer - Minnesota
PFF passing grade: 76.9
11. Hudson Card - Purdue
PFF passing grade: 75.4
12. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska
PFF passing grade: 71.7
13. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers
PFF passing grade: 71.4
14. Cade McNamara - Iowa
PFF passing grade: 67.7
15. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State
PFF passing grade: 65.7
16. Braedyn Locke - Wisconsin
PFF passing grade: 65.3
17. Jack Lausch - Northwestern
PFF passing grade: 65.2
18. Ethan Garbers - UCLA
PFF passing grade: 55.3
19. Jack Tuttle - Michigan
PFF passing grade: 51.6
20. Alex Orji - Michigan
PFF passing grade: 47.9
