Michigan reportedly hires new defensive line coach under Kyle Whittingham

Michigan's staff is starting to come together and most of the offensive staff has reportedly been hired, while BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the lone hire on the defensive side of the ball. But not any longer.

On Thursday evening, it was reported that Utah's defensive ends coach, Lewis Powell, is also coming to Michigan to coach the Wolverines' defensive line. According to Pete Thamel, Powell is also expected to be the run game coordinator.

With Powell coming to Ann Arbor, that could spell the end of Louis Esposito's time at Michigan. Esposito was the defensive line coach for the past two seasons under Wink Martindale and Sherrone Moore. Esposito could shift over and coach the interior, while Powell coaches the ends -- we will see.

Powell just wrapped up his 11th season as a Utah assistant coach in 2025, and his 10th working with the defensive line—a position he played for the Utes from 2001-03. He will add more experience to the Wolverines' defense under coach Hill.

More on Powell

Since coming back to Utah for his second stint, Powell has helped send eight Utah players to the NFL, including six of them being picked. Along with sending players to the league, Powell coached two All-Americans.

Powell’s All-Conference First Team honorees include Hunter Dimick (2016), Bradlee Anae (2018-19), Leki Fotu (2018-19), Mika Tafua (2021), Gabe Reid (2022), Jonah Elliss (2023) and Van Fillinger (2024). Aane (2019) and Elliss (2023) also were named consensus All-America.

While Utah isn't a big brand like Michigan, Powell has done a good job of elevating the talent he has. With the resources that Michigan has, and the ability to bring in four and five-star talent, Powell will have a lot more to work with in Ann Arbor.

Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing defense five times (2016, '18-21) and ranked in the top-20 in the FBS in each of its final six years in the league. Nationally, the Utes finished top-five or better in 2018, ’19 and ’23.