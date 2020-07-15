WolverineDigest
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Michael Barrett In 2020

BrandonBrown

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 23, redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett.

Barrett only played in two games as a true freshman in 2018 but didn't record a stat. Last year, he appeared in 12 games, playing defense in two, and special teams in all 12 with seven tackles. As of right now, Barrett is penciled in as the new starter at the viper position, which should result in a massive increase in production.

At 6-0, 227 pounds and with reported sub-4.5 speed, Barrett is a very athletic and very versatile player. In high school, he played running back and wide receiver, but really shined as a dual-threat quarterback. So far at Michigan, he's also bounced around between wide receiver and linebacker. He's even taken reps as a return man. All of that speaks to his athletic ability, but what will it look like in the stat column?

Stellar

During Khaleke Hudson's first year as a starter at viper, he recorded 83 tackles, including 18.5 for loss and eight sacks. I'm not sure Barrett can achieve numbers like that, especially during a nine-game season, but he should be able to produce in a big way.

If he can start every game, remain healthy and the nine-game season is played in its entirety, Barrett can probably rack up 60 tackles, with around 10 for loss and three or four sacks. If he can do that as a first-time starter, he'd lock the position down and be a standout there for more two years after 2020.

Standard

I still think a standard season is one where Barrett is the lone starter and player at the viper position. He's expected to be the guy there, so anything less than that would be a disappointment. 

If the job is his, but he only records 50 or so tackles with 3-5 for loss and a sack or two, that would be pretty standard. That's decent production over a nine-game slate, but isn't going to make anyones jaw drop.

Subpar

If Barrett is somehow passed over by a younger player at the viper position, that would obviously be really bad for his future at Michigan. He's a young, capable and unproven player, so if he's passed by, he likely won't get another shot.

The numbers wouldn't be there as he'd pretty much be relegated to special teams duty, so it would basically be a repeat of the 2019 season for him.

My Thoughts

