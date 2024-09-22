Michigan football players of the game in heroic win over USC
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It wasn't pretty by any means, but the Wolverines proved they still have something in the tank after getting out of the Big House with a 27-24 win over the USC Trojans. It was a tale of two halves from Michigan. In the first half, the Wolverines couldn't do any wrong and went into halftime with a 14-3 lead -- it felt even more than that.
But the second half mostly belonged to USC. The Trojans marched up and down the field on Michigan and the Wolverines didn't get a first down until late in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines made a couple of mistakes that led to two USC touchdowns, but in the final drive for Michigan, Kalel Mullings put the team on his back. The workhorse back led Michigan down the field and capped it off with a touchdown on fourth down in the final seconds.
The Wolverines moved to 3-1 on the season, while adding a signature win to their resume.
Here are my Michigan players of the game.
RB Kalel Mullings:
What a performance by Mullings. He finished the game with 159 yards on 17 carries (9.4 YPC) and two scores. Mullings broke a 63-yard run in the final minutes to set himself up with the final touchdown of the game. Mullings broke three tackles on that 63-yarder and he continues to run extremely hard. Michigan is going to have to treat him as the lead back moving forward while using Donovan Edwards as a change of pace back.
RB Donovan Edwards:
Speaking of Edwards, he did make a giant mistake when he fumbled the football in the fourth quarter that led to a USC touchdown. But the senior back had a solid game outside of that mistake. Edwards had 74 yards on 14 carries (5.3 YPC) and a score. Edwards broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown in the first half. He also caught a pass for nine yards. I really wish Michigan could adapt to using him in the passing game more. The Wolverines need some sort of a spark through the air and Edwards could be that.
Edge Josaiah Stewart:
If it weren't for Kalel Mullings final drive, Josaiah Stewart would make a strong argument as being Michigan's player of the game. Stewart was a stalwart on the Wolverines' defense and was all over the field. He was constantly in the backfield keeping Miller Moss on his toes and connecting with him several times. Stewart had four tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, four QB hurries, and one forced fumble. The Wolverines needed their front four to have a big game and they did just that with Stewart leading the way.
CB Will Johnson:
Will Johnson left the game and went into the locker room, but Johnson's impact was felt in this game. At times, Johnson was giving up five or more yards and keeping things in front of him, where Miller Moss threw his way for a completion. But Johnson made Moss pay big time. In the third quarter, Moss went to throw to the flat to his left and Johnson closed like a missle to grab an interception and take it to the house for a 42-yard interception return for a Michigan touchdown. Big-time players make big plays in big games and that's exactly what he did.
DT Mason Graham:
Mason Graham and his counterpart Kenneth Grant have been mostly quiet this season, but they both played well and Graham was really, really good. He did miss a tackle in the second half, but he made up for it with several key plays. He was tied for first on the team with six tackles, Graham had one sack, one TFL, and was credited with one QB hurry. Graham stepped up in a big game.
P Tommy Doman:
Tommy Doman has had big struggles to start 2024, but he was one of the unsung heroes in Michigan's win on Saturday. Doman punted the ball seven times for 335 yards. He averaged 47.9 yards per punt, had a long punt of 56 yards, and made USC start inside the 20-yard line three times. Doman has always been a reliable punter, and he showed that once again against the Trojans.
