2024 Michigan football draft pick waived by NFL team
According to the Houston Texans' transaction report, the Texans have waived former Michigan football tackle LaDarius Henderson. Houston selected Henderson in the seventh round with the 249th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Henderson was released due to a non-football injury designation. There are some reports floating around that Henderson injured his foot and will undergo foot surgery. If placed on the NFI, the Texans would be able to retain rights to Henderson.
The 315-pound lineman came to Michigan in 2023 after spending his first four seasons playing at Arizona State. He started 29 games for ASU before transferring to Michigan. Once in Ann Arbor, Henderson locked down the starting left tackle spot for the Wolverines. He started 10 games at left tackle while appearing in 14 games for Michigan. Henderson finished his Michigan career by earning All-Big Ten in his lone year in Ann Arbor.
Henderson is a versatile lineman in that he can play both guard spots along with playing left tackle. He competed in the Senior Bowl with some mixed results. He struggled at times against power moves, but has quick enough feet and above strength to have a role in the NFL.
Henderson is the first Wolverine from the 2024 rookie draft to be waived.
