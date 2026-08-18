Michigan Football's Offense in 2026 Will Open Eyes of Standout WRs on Recruiting Trail

Michigan capitalized in the 2026 recruiting class by landing five-star wide receiver Salesi Moa and four-star Travis Johnson. Once Kyle Whittingham came to Michigan, Moa, who signed with the Utes, opted to enter the transfer portal and head to Michigan, while Johnson committed to the Wolverines under Sherrone Moore.

Landing the talented pairing was critical for Michigan's passing offense for the next few years. The Wolverines struggled with drops and the hope is that Michigan did enough to give Bryce Underwood an abundance of playmakers in 2026.

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But can Michigan continue to recruit top-notch wide receivers? Under the old regime, the Wolverines were a run-first team and finding high-caliber wide receivers didn't come easy. So far, Michigan has landed four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell in the 2027 class, but struck out on five-star Dakota Guerrant and four-star Damani Warren.

How does Michigan sell its offense to high-end recruits? According to wide receivers coach Micah Simon, the Wolverines will play to their strengths and if that means passing the football, that's what they are going to do.

"We're always going to play to our strengths," Simon said on Monday. "That's the number one thing when you create explosive offenses. Whatever we feel the strength of our team is, that's what we're going to play to."

Leaning into its strength

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Micah Simon has been with Jason Beck for a few years now and he understands that Beck is going to do what best fits the offense. Two seasons ago at New Mexico, Devon Dampier threw for nearly 2,800 yards, while he led the team, rushing for over 1,100 yards. Running back Eli Sanders was over 1,000 on the ground.

Last season, Utah ran the ball more effectively, but Dampier still threw for over 2,400 yards through the air. In each of those seasons, Beck had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation. As Simon said, he's going to lean on what's going to work.

"And, you know, a couple of years ago in New Mexico, we were actually a little more balanced than people might remember," said Simon. "We had a 1,000-yard rusher at running back, a 1,000-yard rusher at quarterback. He also threw for almost 3000. Had a couple of wideouts that were pushing 900 and 800 yards each.

"So we were super balanced that year. Last year at the other place [Utah], a little more run heavy, but when you have five senior O-linemen and two first round picks tackle, I mean, that's what you're going to lean into."

Recruiting to utilize full strength

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Simon was asked if he was hoping the 2026 season would help open eyes to recruits all over the country this season, and that is certainly the plan.

Don't get us wrong, Michigan is still going to lean on the run this season. Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter will give the Wolverines a special one-two punch, and Beck clearly knows how to get the most out of his rushing attack.

However, the Wolverines are going to open up the offense as well and allow Bryce Underwood to throw. Michigan will be able to do either in 2026 and Simon's goal is to make sure recruits realize the Wolverines can do both.

"So when you recruit, you sell that idea of we're not going to bring you in here and not utilize you to your full potential," Simons said. "And Jason has been a part of offenses that has been that, you know, dating back to his time at Virginia, they were the number two passing offense in the country. So we know how to do both."