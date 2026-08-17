Predicting Single-Season Stats for Michigan Football Players in 2026 — Will Underwood Shine?

The 2026 college football season is getting closer and closer. The Michigan Wolverines are still having battles brewing in hopes of finding the best players to put on the field — especially with a daunting schedule ahead.

But with a new coaching staff and proven coordinators, Michigan could be in a position to succeed this season. The Wolverines' youth is one year older and Michigan brought in some experienced transfers to help fill voids.

We are going to predict single-season stats for Michigan players in 2026.

QB Bryce Underwood

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season wasn't pretty for Bryce Undewood. There were moments he looked like a five-star gunslinger, and then there were moments he looked overwhelmed and underdeveloped — as he was.

Entering his second season, Jason Beck comes over to run the Wolverines' offense and he has had success with Devon Dampier at both New Mexico and Utah. Dampier became a big-time threat in the Big 12 once he went to the Utes.

Underwood will run this season, but to the extent Beck ran Dampier is to be seen. However, expect the second year quarterback to show off his leg talent, along with improving through the air.

Passing stats: 2,800 yards (64%) 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions

Rushing stats: 600 yards and seven touchdowns

RBs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter

With Jason Beck coming to town, the Wolverines' already stout rushing attack is set to improve even more. In each of the last two seasons, Beck has had the No. 2 rushing attack in all of college football.

Jordan Marshall has emerged as the top option. He began 2025 as a backup to Justice Haynes, but an injury to Haynes paved the way for Marshall to show what he's capable of. Despite a late season injury, Marshall still put up 932 yards on the ground.

And while Marshall will be the top back, he doesn't have to do it alone. Five-star Savion Hiter is second in command and not many players are receiving more hype than Hiter. He looks like a wrecking ball on the field and has good speed to go with his strength.

Marshall: 1,070 yards and 15 touchdowns

Hiter: 850 yards and 10 touchdowns

WRs Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan is going to be in 11 personnel more than fans are used to seeing the Wolverines in. Michigan will still play its tight ends and Jason Beck is known for his 'Rhino' package that will feature a sixth offensive lineman, but expect Michigan to also spread things out in 2026.

Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the undisputed top two options on the team this season. There is still a battle brewing for the No. 3 spot, and that's likely between Salesi Moa and Jaime Ffrench. Other wide receivers like Travis Johnson and Channing Goodwin have been performing well, too.

But for this article, we are going to look at the top two options. With Buchanan's size and ability, he is going to allow Marsh to shine, but teams won't be able to let Marsh kill them, which will then open things up for Buchanan.

Marsh: 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns

Buchanan: 600 yards and five touchdowns

Tackle leader

There are a lot of options here, but linebacker is historically the leading tackler under Jay Hill. Even at Michigan, a linebacker has been the leading tackler in each of the last six seasons.

What makes this projection difficult is that there is a four-way battle for the starting two spots. All four linebackers in contention will play valuable reps this season, but when looking at the leading tackler, he is someone who's going to be on the field a lot and in a good position.

Heading into fall camp, the pick would've been either Troy Bowles or Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, but it's flipped since Kyle Whittingham praised transfer Nathaniel Staehling.

Nathaniel Staehling: 89 tackles

Sack leader

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is quite easy. Despite Dominic Nichols being called the best pass rusher on the team, and the Wolverines having some freakish athletes like Lugard Edokpayi and Carter Meadows, the one consistent piece Michigan will have at edge is John Henry Daley.

It's never easy to come back from an Achilles injury, but he is 100% and should be full-go by Week 1 against Western Michigan. We can't forget the year he had last year at Utah, recording 11.5 sacks. Daley likely won't reach the Aidan Hutchinson level from 2021, but expect a major season from Daley.

John Henry Daley: 10.5 sacks

Interception leader

Intercepting passes have not come easily to Michigan in the last two seasons under Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator. But that should change this season with Jay Hill leading the charge.

BYU was one of the top teams in forcing interceptions and Michigan could have a chance to do the same in 2026. Jyaire Hill is an easy candidate, but the fact that he should be really good in coverage this season might limit the chances he gets at picking off passes.

This might come as a bold prediction due to his health status in each of the last two seasons, but a 100% Rod Moore could wreak havoc at safety. He led Michigan with four in 2022 and Moore could be back on top this season.

Rod Moore: Five interceptions