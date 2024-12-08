BREAKING: Michigan offensive lineman announces he's entering transfer portal
Another Wolverine has announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. This time it's veteran offensive lineman, Dominick Giudice. The 6-4, 310-pound OL made five starts at center during the 2024 season, but was eventually replaced by veteran Greg Crippen. With two years of eligibility remaining, Giudice opted to explore his opportunities elsewhere.
"After 4 incredible years at Michigan, I've decided to enter the transfer portal," Giudice wrote. "I want to thank Michigan for giving me the opportunity to play football at this amazing university. I'm super blessed and grateful to my lord and savior Jesus Chris for the many blessings he has given me throughout this journey. I'm excited for what's ahead and look forward to making the most of my remaining 2 years of eligibility."
At Michigan
- Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022-23)
- Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
- Has appeared in 18 games (three on defense) with five starts at center
Senior (2024)
- Along with his Offensive Line teammates, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performance against USC
- Made his first career start playing center against Fresno State (Aug. 31)
- Started at center against Texas (Sept. 7), Arkansas State (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 21), Minnesota (Sept. 28)
- Contributed on special teams against Michigan State (Oct. 26), Oregon (Nov. 2), at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
- Contributed as the sixth offensive lineman, played at center, and also played on special teams against Northwestern (Nov. 23)
