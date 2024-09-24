Michigan Football offensive rankings through four weeks
The Michigan Wolverines bullied their way to a win over USC in an instant Big Ten classic on Saturday. Although the passing attack was once again far from electric, the Wolverines were perfectly content with leaning almost exclusively on Kalel Mullings and the rushing attack. Michigan finished with 322 total yards in the game, including 290 on the ground. Mullings finished with a game-high 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while Donovan Edwards added 74 yards and another touchdown.
In his first collegiate start, junior QB Alex Orji was 7-of-12 for just 32 yards though the air - the lowest passing output for a Michigan offense since 1987. While the numbers through the air looked far from impressive, Orji did find some success with his legs - finishing with 43 yards on 13 carries. Overall, Orji said that the primary goal for his first start was to avoid turning the ball over and to lead Michigan to a win. Mission accomplished.
Here's where the Michigan offense ranks in several key categories after four weeks:
Pass offense (122.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 128
- Big Ten: 18
Rush offense (204.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 31
- Big Ten: 6
Third down offense (.400)
- Nationally: 68
- Big Ten: 13
Scoring offense (24.2 PPG)
- Nationally: T-99
- Big Ten: 17
Total offense (327.5 YPG)
- Nationally: 109
- Big Ten: 18
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -