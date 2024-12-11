Michigan Football offers 2024 breakout WR in transfer portal
After veteran Tyler Morris entered the transfer portal, Michigan is looking to retool its receiving corps for next season. The Wolverines' receiving production was underwhelming to say the least this year. Morris led the team with 248 yards. Semaj Morgan was next with 134 yards.
Not only did Michigan bring in three taller receivers in the 2026 cycle, but the Wolverines are looking to supplement through the transfer portal, too. The Wolverines are targeting Miami (OH) receiver Reggie Virgil who they just offered.
Virgil went to Miami (OH) as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was one year of eligibility remaining and he's coming off of a breakout season. The 6-foot-4, big bodied receiver, caught 41 passes for 816 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns. He caught just one pass in both 2022 and 2023.
He has been getting some nice offers from teams such as Florida, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Arkansas, and Florida State, among others
Virgil's position coach was Roy Roundtree, the former Michigan receiver.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Starting Michigan Football offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Michigan Football: Getting to know new OC Chip Lindsey, history, recruiting wins