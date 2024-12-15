Transfer portal: Michigan Football offers coveted FCS lineman, will get visit
Michigan is set to lose plenty of offensive linemen from its 2024 team. The Wolverines will lose Myles Hinton and Josh Priebe to graduation. Both Greg Crippen and Gio El-Hadi have eligibility remaining if they choose to use it, but we don't know those answers quite yet. Additionally, Michigan lost right tackle Andrew Gentry to the portal after he won the starting job halfway through the season.
The Wolverines have been fighting to earn visits from the portal and Michigan has another on deck. The maize and blue offered Cal Poly offensive lineman Brady Norton and he is slated to visit Ann Arbor on Monday.
Norton is expected to be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the transfer portal as he posted a 91 PFF pass-blocking grade and did not allow a sack in 704 snaps during the 2024 season. He is currently rated a three-star transfer prospect by 247Sports and has three years of eligibility remaining.
He has scheduled visits to Wake Forest, Virginia, Kansas State, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech, along with Michigan. With having three years of eligibility remaining, it would sound like a nice pickup for the Wolverines if they can seal the deal.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands transfer WR
Michigan Football: Getting to know new OC Chip Lindsey, history, recruiting wins