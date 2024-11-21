Michigan's last shot at avoiding something that hasn't happened since 'Rich-Rod' era
Although the 2024 season has yet to come to a close, there's no question that it will be viewed as one of the worst of the last two decades. At 5-5 on on the year, Michigan has just two more opportunities to become bowl eligible - this weekend against Northwestern, and next weekend at Ohio State.
And while becoming bowl eligible by getting a win against Northwestern this weekend would be a step in the right direction, the reality is that next weekend's matchup against Ohio State carries far more significance. In addition to the fact that it's 'The Game', the road matchup in Columbus also represents Michigan's last opportunity to avoid something that hasn't occurred since 2009 - going winless on the road.
Through 10 games, Michigan has lost all three of its road games so far - losing at Washington (27-17), at Illinois (21-7), and at Indiana (20-15). The last opportunity to get a road win will come on Nov. 30 when Michigan travels to Columbus for the annual rivalry matchup with Ohio State.
To find the last season that Michigan went winless on the road, you'd have to go all the way back to the 2009 season where former head coach Rich Rodriguez was in his second year in Ann Arbor. Coming off of a brutal 3-9 record in his first year with the program, Rodriguez went 5-7 the following year and failed to win a single road contest. It was also the second consecutive season that Michigan would fail to qualify for a bowl game under Rodriguez, and he would be fired the following year after going 7-6.
