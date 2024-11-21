Predicting every Big Ten football final score in Week 13
It's a loaded schedule for Big Ten fans this weekend. All but two teams are playing in Week 13 -- Oregon and Washington have a bye week. We have a top-five matchup between Indiana and Ohio State where we will really see what the Hoosiers are made of.
Things will get started on Friday night between Purdue and Michigan State. On Saturday, games begin at Noon and will end in the morning hours in the Eastern time zone once USC and UCLA end.
Here's my final score predictions for each game this weekend.
Purdue vs. Michigan State
Purdue is searching for its first win in the Big Ten this season and this is potentially the game to do it. Michigan State has dropped three in a row and hasn't looked very competitive, but the game is in East Lansing which favors Michigan State.
Final score: Michigan State 30, Purdue 17
No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State
I'll start off by saying I think Ohio State will win this game. But I don't understand the line. It opened at 12 points and it's at 13.5 points in favor of the Buckeyes. Indiana hasn't lost a game and has looked really good in every game except in the second half against Michigan. The Hoosiers are the real deal and if this game was in Bloomington, I might've predicted an Indiana win.
Final score: Ohio State 31, Indiana 24
No. 25 Illinois vs. Rutgers
Rutgers is finally playing better football after dropping four straight. The Scarlet Knights have beaten both Minnesota and Maryland in the past two weeks. Illinois has won one in the last three and the Illini look like a shell of what they were in the beginning of the season. I like Rutgers at home.
Final score: Rutgers 21, Illinois 17
Iowa vs. Maryland
Iowa will be on its third quarterback of the year after Brendan Sullivan suffered an injury. But the Hawkeyes still have Kaleb Johnson who is a workhorse and the Iowa defense is going up against a struggling Maryland team. The Terps have lost three in a row, and even at home, I'm not sure Maryland will rebound.
Final score: Iowa 27, Maryland 17
No. 4 Penn State vs. Minnesota
Since losing to Ohio State, the Penn State offense has been really good. Drew Allar and the running backs are cooking and Minnesota may be better than the likes of Purdue or Washington, but the Gophers likely don't have the firepower to keep up with the Nittany Lions. Plus, I lost faith in Minnesota after dropping the game last week to Rutgers.
Final score: Penn State 31, Minnesota 10
Northwestern vs. Michigan
This game will have two of the worst offenses in all of college football. For those who believe Michigan is poor offensively, the Wildcats are worse. The Wolverines' defense figured something out two weeks ago against Indiana and if Michigan can continue that, Michigan should become bowl-eligible this weekend.
Final score: Michigan 28, Northwestern 10
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Wisconsin has lost three in a row while Nebraska has lost four in a row -- yikes. Both teams need to win one more to make it to a bowl game and while I think this game is a toss-up, I look at the Huskers being a home while being competitive against Ohio State, UCLA, and USC in the past three. Dylan Raiola is still learning but the talent is real.
Final score: Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 20
USC vs. UCLA
Although it hasn't played great teams as of late, UCLA is playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten. The Bruins are competing and playing like an actual team under Deshaun Foster. In this rivalry game, anything can happen, but when you look at the rosters, USC is still the premier team. I like the Trojans in a close one.
Final score: USC 31, UCLA 28
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5-star Michigan target Bryce Underwood subscribes to Wolverines' latest commitment
BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood