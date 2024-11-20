5-star Michigan target Bryce Underwood subscribes to Wolverines' latest commitment
Moments ago, Michigan football completed the flip to land four-star athlete Elijah Dotson who left Pitt. for the Wolverines. Not only was it a big get for the maize and blue before Early Signing Day, but Dotson is a high school teammate of five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. The two are friends and played together at Belleville (MI).
Once Dotson went public with his commitment to Michigan, the LSU commit went to his Instagram and posted 'DOTTTTT' with four crossed fingers emojis. It would appear Underwood subscribed to Dotson's flip.
Although Michigan is 5-5 and not playing well on the football field, things aren't exactly rays and sunshine on the football field at LSU. Brian Kelly is losing games and at times, it appears he has lost the locker room.
Saturday is the last home game for Michigan and all eyes will be on the sidelines prior to the game to see if Underwood shows up for a visit. Early Signing Day is two weeks from Wednesday and Underwood will have to make a definite decision before he signs his Letter of Intent.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Michigan Football 'making late run' after 5-star Alabama commit
BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt. commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood