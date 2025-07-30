Michigan football one of schools with 'an edge' for elite 2027 running back

A trio of schools have 'an edge' for 2027 4-star RB Quinterrius "Moonie" Gipson, per @ChadSimmons_ 👀



“Those are three schools that have an edge for me. They have been texting me a lot, recruiting me hard and I know I like those schools a lot.”



Intel: https://t.co/lc494vkx8x pic.twitter.com/WgCXsB6ZRF