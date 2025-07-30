Michigan football one of schools with 'an edge' for elite 2027 running back
Michigan football has emerged as one of the schools with "an edge" to land class of 2027 four-star running back Quinterrius "Moonie" Gispon (Mariette, GA.), according to a report from Rivals' Chad Simmons.
With nearly 50 offers, Gipson is focused on building strong relationships and narrowing his focus as his junior season approaches, according to the Rivals report. Eight schools are getting the most attention in Gipson's recruitment, but the Wolverines, Alabama and Tennessee are the three standing out the most.
"They (Michigan) came in a little later, but Coach Alford has been texting and calling a lot. They’re recruiting me hard now," Gipson told Simmons about his relationship with the Wolverines.
The report also indicated Gipson could commit to a school early if he feels the time is right, but is in no rush to make a decision either. Gipson has fall game visits scheduled to Clemson on Aug. 30 and Georgia on Sept. 13. As time wears on, it would not be surprising to see Gipson schedule a trip to Ann Arbor in the future considering where he stands with Michigan's program today.
Gipson is the 155th-best prospect in the class of 2027, the 14th-ranked running back and the No. 21 player in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.