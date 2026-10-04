Michigan Football Panic Meter After Rough Loss to Minnesota

Unfortunately, the word disappointed has been used far too often in regard to the 2026 Michigan football squad. Week five was no different after losing to Minnesota 20-14 on the road.

After going ahead 14-7 in the first half, the Wolverines were held scoreless in the second half.

This now begs the question: how worried should Michigan fans be?

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is the Problem in Ann Arbor?

A lot of fingers are immediately pointed at quarterback Bryce Underwood for the lackluster start to the season. Deservingly so, with the amount of money he is getting paid to play in Ann Arbor. However, there are a lot more issues than just Underwood; it is the whole offense.

The offensive line has been nothing short of a disappointment and the rushing attack has been non-existent. Yesterday, Michigan’s top two running backs finished with a combined 59 yards in the loss.

UofM’s wide receivers have been the only consistently productive unit on that side of the ball. Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan have been great when the ball has been thrown their way.

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) and defensive back Aydan West (5) break up a pass meant for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding back to Underwood, do I think it is all his fault? Definitely not. Is he still underperforming? Yes.

It is hard because we have seen glimpses of potential from him. Against Iowa, it was the best he had looked in his career. He kept his eyes downfield, going through progressions and putting the ball right where it needs to be. So it is hard to say a week later to give up on him.

But at some point, if the results aren’t coming, Kyle Whittingham needs to seriously consider seeing what freshman Tommy Carr can do. It doesn’t mean you have to bench Underwood entirely, but maybe he’d benefit from a week on the sideline.

The Biggest Issue

Sorry, but not sorry, Whittingham has been an awful coach to this point. There is still time to turn it around, but to this point it has not been the right hire.

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest indication of that is how undisciplined this team is. Every single week we talk about how they beat themselves with penalties and turnovers and for yet another week, we saw it. Three turnovers and six penalties while the Golden Gophers had two turnovers and one penalty.

Panic Meter

On a scale of 1-10, I would give it an eight.

This season is a lost cause now. Looking at the schedule, there is no hope for a Big Ten Championship or College Football Playoff berth.

If it continues down this trajectory, the doubt will then loom into the offseason and raise concerns for the overall future of the program.

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