The Morning After: Kyle Whittingham Era is Giving Off All the Wrong Vibes

You will become us, we will not become you.

That was the line that Kyle Whittingham gave during his opening press conference after he became the head coach at Michigan.

He was supposed to bring a clean, disciplined, physical brand of football that would bring Michigan back to its roots after experimenting with a coach from outside the program who was miscast in Ann Arbor.

Through five games, the results have been underwhelming. Michigan was one play away from losing the first game of the Kyle Whittingham era, but escaped a loss at home against Western Michigan thanks to a miraculous hail mary.

Michigan’s five game sample in 2026 actually is bringing some flashbacks of a hire made in 2011.

Bad Vibes All Around

Brady Hoke was hired to replace Rich Rodriguez, a coach who was miscast in Ann Arbor. Hoke was supposed to bring back a tough, disciplined, physical brand of football. He was returning Michigan to their roots, after Michigan hit rock bottom with an outsider who could not adjust to Big Ten football, coming from a more finesse program in West Virginia.

Hoke’s tenure at Michigan started off great. He said all the right things. He called Ohio State, “Ohio”, he claimed he would not wear the color red. His team played under center. They ran the football out of the I-formation.

They had a tight end and a fullback. They beat Ohio State in his first season as the head coach.

November 22, 2014; Battle Creek, MI; Michigan head coach Brady Hoke watches from the sidelines during second half action against Maryland on Saturday, November 22, 2014 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. U-M waved good-bye to its best bowl-eligibility opportunity, losing to Maryland, 23-16, at Michigan Stadium before an announced crowd of 101, 717. Hoke would be fired on December 2, 2014 with a 5-7 record. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hoke had promised to get the team back to playing championship football, proclaiming, “This is Michigan for God’s sakes.”

Instead, a 11-2 season that included a victory over Ohio State was followed up with three consecutive duds. Michigan never got better under Hoke. They were often not competitive enough. They lost to lesser programs that they were not supposed to lose to, and finished with an enormous dud of a 5-7 season that ultimately got him fired at the end of the 2014 season.

Obviously, Whittingham’s tenure is not four years old like Hoke’s was during a 5-7 season that saw them lose games to Minnesota, Rutgers, and Maryland. That does not account for getting embarrassed by Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State during that season.

As the losses piled up, Hoke threw a lot of empty words and promises that both he and his team could not live up to.

Fast forward to 2026. Michigan’s current head coach escapes his first game unscathed after a hail mary, but vows that his team will be better.

They knock off Oklahoma for what looks like a signature win for Kyle Whittingham’s first season. Sure, there are some issues that continue to plague his team, but Whittingham has a proven track record. He’ll fix the issues that ail his team, and who knows what the team is capable of once they clean up those mistakes.

Instead, Michigan’s mistakes continue to pile up. They commit silly penalties that are undisciplined. They turn the ball over at an alarming rate. They commit silly personal foul penalties late in games that keep drives alive for their opponents.

If there is a mistake that Whittingham’s team can make in 2026, they will find it at the worst possible time.

Whether it’s Andrew Marsh muffing a punt, Zeke Berry committing a personal foul, or Bryce Underwood throwing an interception, the Wolverines are fully capable of finding the biggest mistake to make in the worst possible moments.

Whittingham's Identity

That identity reared its ugly head during the second half of Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.

Michigan led 14-7 at halftime on the strength of two big plays from their defense. They had finally found some takeaways after four weeks of that well being dry.

They were plus-2 in the turnover margin.

Before the fourth quarter was two plays old, Michigan was minus-1 in the turnover margin despite only running three plays on offense.

That would be unbelievable if it were not so believable.

As a result, Michigan has dropped to 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 1967. They’ve lost to Minnesota in Minnesota for the first time since 1977.

They lost to Iowa last week for the first time since 2016. They’re 3-2, with the meat of their schedule still on its way.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches warmup ahead of the Iowa game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Would it surprise anyone if they finish 4-8? Is 3-9 a possibility? Those are not likely outcomes, but they were not considered remote possibilities before the season began. Michigan was supposed to challenge for a playoff spot after going 9-3 a season ago.

Dreams of the College Football Playoff only got bigger after knocking off Oklahoma in Whittingham’s second game of the season.

Right now, that looks like it could be the peak of the season, and how much a peak was it truly?

The standard at Michigan is that losing like this is unacceptable. Losing to teams like Ohio State or Oregon is not something that is enjoyed, but it's understandable. Michigan is supposed to punch with the big boys.

The arrogance that comes with the winningest program in the history of college football means losing at home to Iowa is beneath them. Losing to Minnesota at all is beneath them.

If Kyle Whittingham wants his coaching career to continue, he’s going to need to get his team back into a position where losing to teams like that is beneath them again.

If not, he’s going to suffer a similar fate to the one whose vibes he is invoking through five games. There is no patience at this point.

After all, this is Michigan for God’s sakes.



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