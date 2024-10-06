PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after loss to Washington
Michigan has had its second-half woes in 2024, but it almost looked like it was going to be different on Saturday against Washington. The Wolverines fell behind early 14-0 and then Sherrone Moore made a quarterback change. Moore brought Jack Tuttle in off the bench to try to spark the offense -- which he did. Tuttle led three straight scoring drives to put Michigan up 17-14. But that was short lived. Tuttle turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter -- once through the air and once on the ground -- and Washington came away with a 27-17 win over the Wolverines.
Michigan dropped to 4-2 on the season and the Wolverines will be entering their bye week -- a much needed one. The Wolverines not only struggled with turnovers, but the Michigan defense struggled once again. Mainly in the secondary, both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry were picked on all night. Tackling also remains an issue with this Michigan defense.
According to PFF, both Hill and Berry were each targeted nine times and both allowed seven catches on the evening. The Washington receivers were having their way against the soft coverage and poor tackling.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's loss to Washington. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
RB Kalel Mullings - 74.6
TE Colston Loveland - 73.9
RB Donovan Edwards - 73.5
C Greg Crippen - 69.1
RG Gio El-Hadi - 66.5
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
QB Jack Tuttle - 49.2
WR Semaj Morgan - 50.9
LG Josh Priebe - 53.0
WR Kendrick Bell - 53.3
LT Jeffrey Persi - 53.7
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 91.2
DT Mason Graham - 86.5
DT Rayshaun Benny - 79.1
DT Kennth Grant - 78.9
LB Ernest Hausmann - 75.3
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
CB Zeke Berry - 40.9
CB Jyaire Hill - 47.0
CB Will Johnson - 53.7
FS Brandyn Hillman - 57.1
Edge TJ Guy - 60.7
Snap counts to know
WR Amorion Walker played in nine snaps on Saturday which was the most he's played in all season. He actaully graded out as the best player with a 75.7 grade on offense.
TE Marlin Klein had 45 snaps compared to Colston Loveland's 31. While Loveland wasn't on the injury report, it may suggest he is still dealing with a lingering shoulder issue.
After dominating the snaps last week, Kalel Mullings had 33 snaps and Donovan Edwards had 32.
Zeke Berry played significantly less snaps than he did the previous two games. He was on the field for 48 snaps against Washington, but after grading out poorly -- that could've been why.
LB Jaydon Hood played in 14 snaps as the third linebacker. Jimmy Rolder was out.
S Quinten Johnson played in 66 snaps which was 12 more than Makari Paige at safety (56)
