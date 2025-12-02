Ryan Day said Ohio State’s comms went out on the sideline at Michigan. But he said the Buckeyes prepared for that before the game because he had an “inkling” it might happen.

Why an inkling?

Follow us at https://t.co/ZRuWFhrJ0G and https://t.co/EcH1L6lhbD pic.twitter.com/PL6lWdYR6R