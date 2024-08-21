Alex Orji lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Michigan has yet to name its starting quarterback for the 2024 football season but most people are inclined to believe Alex Orji will get the first nod to start for the Wolverines. Orji played several times last season as a running quarterback -- he has just one career passing attempt.
With that in mind, Orji was just named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List heading into the 2024 season.
The award is given to the top offensive player in football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. Additionally, the award is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas junior college or university.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon took home the award last season. Michigan has never had a player win the award. The Big Ten has just one player who took home the hardware and that was Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins back in 2019.
Here is some information about Orji from his 2023 season via MGoBlue:
• Appeared in six games at quarterback; carried 15 times for 86 yards with one touchdown to earn his second varsity letter
• Shared Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the defense for Michigan State• Made his season debut playing quarterback against Bowling Green (Sept. 16) and rushed twice for 11 yards
• Carried five times at Michigan State (Oct. 23) with one rushing touchdown and also played special teams• Ran twice for 22 yards playing quarterback against Ohio State (Nov. 25)
• Carried twice for nine yards playing quarterback against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 2)
• Played quarterback against Alabama in the Rose Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Jan. 1) and carried twice
• Ran twice for 15 yards against Washington in the CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 8)
