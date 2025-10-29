Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood continues to drop in latest Power Rankings
Michigan went into East Lansing and came out with a 31-20 win over Michigan State, but it wasn't because of the passing attack. Bryce Underwood completed 8-of-17 passes for 86 yards in the win over the Spartans. While Underwood didn't fare well -- he didn't need to. Michigan leaned on its rushing attack and defense to win the rivalry game.
However, Underwood's performance continues to push him down on CBS Sports' QB Power Rankings.
Where CBS Sports placed Underwood after MSU win
Going into the MSU game, Underwood was ranked No. 31 in the country, but after throwing for just 86 yards, Underwood fell to No. 40 in the country, per CBS Sports. Here is a list of some of the QBs ranked ahead of Underwood.
39: Braylon Braxton (Southern Miss.)
38: Rocco Becht (Iowa State)
37: Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)
36: Chandler Morris (Virginia)
35: CJ Bailey (NC State)
34: Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
33: Noah Fifita (Arizona)
32: Jalon Daniels (Kansas)
31: John Mateer (Oklahoma)
Underwood's upcoming test
Following Underwood's play against MSU, he is now ranked as the No. 12 QB in the Big Ten, averaging 190.8 yards per game through the air. But Underwood's stats can't be the determining factor of his play with the Wolverines. First and foremost, Michigan is a run-first team. Until Underwood fully develops and Sherrone Moore has a philosophy change -- Michigan will continue to pound the rock.
However, the freshman is taking care of the football at an elite level. Underwood leads the Big Ten with just two interceptions thrown this season, and he is taking care of the football like a veteran. His pass catchers haven't helped either. Things have gotten better, but Michigan has dropped way too many passes in 2025, and Underwood only has a couple of reliable targets to throw the ball to.
This week will be another opportunity for Underwood to open up the passing attack. Purdue ranks 17th in the Big Ten, allowing 245 yards per game through the air. Michigan will want to run the football, but this is yet another game Underwood could get into a solid rhythm.
