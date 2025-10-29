Michigan football named 'program on the rise' with plenty of flip targets on the board
The Michigan Wolverines currently have 21 commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines boast the No. 10 class, with two five-star prospects at the top. RB Savion Hiter and edge rusher Carter Meadows lead the Wolverines' recruiting success, but Michigan is looking to add more talent ahead of Early Signing Day.
With that in mind, it's not shocking to see ESPN name Michigan one of five teams that are 'on the rise' as Early Signing Day approaches. The Wolverines were mentioned along with Indiana, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
"Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff closed stronger than almost any other program in the country in the 2025 cycle. And while the Wolverines' finish in the 2026 class might not be quite as flashy, Michigan has holes to fill and a deep list of flip targets this fall."
Flip watch candidates for Michigan
Duke OL Sean Stover
The Prosper (TX) prospect took an official visit to Michigan back on Oct. 17 and the Wolverines are working hard toward landing Stover. He is a four-star prospect, a potential center down the road, and ranked as the No. 311 prospect in the 2026 class. The Wolverines offered him back in late Sept. but Michigan remains in a good position.
Miami (OH) OL Tommy Fraumann
Fraumann visited Michigan during the Washington game, and it was a success. This flip feels imminent, as the Wolverines have received several predictions in favor of flipping the Wilmette (IL prospect. Fraumann is the No. 1248 prospect and a three-star recruit. However, Michigan believes he is under recruited and would fill a need as a raw project moving forward.
ESPN also mentioned Louisville OL Charlie Edgeworth and Virginia Tech OL Adrian Hamilton as possible flip targets for Michigan.
LSU CB Havon Finney
In the wake of Brian Kelly's firing, there are a few Tigers the Wolverines should target. The most likely to stick would be the four-star CB. Michigan was already in constant talk with the Chatsworth (CA) prospect. Finney is the No. 82 prospect out there and would fill an immediate need after Dorian Barney flipped to go to Ole Miss.
Other CB prospects ESPN mentioned were Baylor's Jamarion Vincent, Florida's C.J. Bronaugh, FSU's Jay Timmons as other targets Michigan has looked at.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Punt return woes and other keys to a Michigan football win vs. Purdue
- Will a great Michigan football rivalry be revitalized sooner than later?
- Michigan football plans to find more snaps for player who could start for ‘95% of teams
- Mel Kiper tabs unheralded Michigan football player as potential 'early rounder' in '26 NFL Draft