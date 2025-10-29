Punt return woes and other keys to a Michigan football win vs. Purdue
The Michigan Wolverines are back in the Big House this weekend after going on the road last week and beating rival Michigan State. The Wolverines are big favorites in the game against Purdue, but Michigan still needs to go out and perform on the field.
Here are three keys to a Michigan win over the Boilermakers.
1. Generate turnovers against a turnover-prone Purdue team
Michigan will enter the game ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten, having a +9 turnover margin. The Wolverines have only lost six turnovers this season, compared to the defense generating 15 takeaways. The maize and blue should be able to keep that margin going in a positive direction this weekend.
Purdue is dead last in the Big Ten with a -11 turnover margin. The Boilermakers have thrown 10 interceptions and lost six fumbles this season. Purdue starting QB Ryan Browne has thrown seven of the picks, and while he can throw for yards, he can make plenty of bad decisions.
The Wolverines generate a good pass rush and should keep Browne on his heels. Under duress, those bad decisions happen, and Michigan needs to make him pay. The only way Purdue stays in this game is if it plays flawless football, and Michigan is the one that makes bad decisions.
2. Establish the run, but get Bryce Underwood cooking
Once again, Michigan is taking on an opponent that does not have a good defense. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten, allowing nearly 400 yards of offense per game. Purdue also ranked No. 17 in pass defense, allowing 245 yards per game to the opposition's quarterback.
Purdue is slightly better against the run, but it did allow both Notre Dame and Northwestern to run for over 230 yards against it. The Wolverines are going to rely on the run, whether that's primarily with Justice Haynes or Jordan Marshall, but it's important that Michigan gets Bryce Underwood in rhythm.
Underwood was also going up against the then No. 17 passing defense in the Big Ten last weekend when they played MSU, but only threw for 86 yards. The Wolverines need to get some quick, easy passes, and allow him to open up the pass. Purdue has allowed 18 30-yard passes this season, which is the worst in the Big Ten.
3. Figure out something out with the punt return unit
This isn't typically a key to the game, but Michigan has been dreadful in the punt return game, and with Ohio State looming at the end of the season -- this needs fixed. Michigan should force Purdue to punt the ball more than not, and the Wolverines will get opportunities to return the football.
Semaj Morgan is averaging 2.2 yards per return, and according to Pro Football Focus, he ranks 542nd in the nation with his return average. After fair catching the ball at Michigan's five-yard line last week against MSU, head coach Sherrone Moore said he needs to be better in that situation.
Freshman Andrew Marsh continues to push Morgan, and we could see a competition there this weekend. Whomever Michigan places at punt return, they just have to be better than what the current product is on the field.
