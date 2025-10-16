Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood plummets in latest QB power rankings
Through six games, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood is averaging slightly over 200 yards per game through the air in his first season of college football. Underwood has passed for 1,210 yards, five touchdowns and he has thrown two interceptions. The former No. 1 recruit has used his legs also. In six games, Underwood has ran for 177 yards and scored three times.
But after Michigan's loss against USC, and Underwood throwing an INT near the red zone, CBS Sports dropped Underwood in its power rankings.
Where CBS Sports ranks Bryce Underwood among all the QBs in college football
After Michigan fell to USC, CBS Sports dropped Underwood nine spots to No. 33 in the country among all college football QBs.
A few QBs right ahead of Underwood are:
32. Marcel Reed (Texas A&M)
31. Bear Bachmeier (BYU)
30. Blake Horvath (Navy)
29. Anthony Colandrea (Virginia)
28. Beau Pribula (Missouri)
The national analysts likely want to see more consistency out of the Wolverines' passing attack moving forward.
Underwood could get back on track this weekend
Michigan will host Washington this weekend in what's a must-win game for the Wolverines. In fact, Michigan can't lose another game if it hopes to be in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. If the Wolverines are going to get there, they need Underwood to make some plays.
He has a chance to do so this weekend. As of now, it's not clear if Michigan will have RB Justice Haynes available. He went down in the second quarter last weekend against USC and he never returned to action. If Haynes doesn't play, Michigan will rely on Jordan Marshall, who has shown he can get the job done.
But Michigan will have to rely on Underwood more in Haynes' absence. The good news for the Wolverines is that Washington has the No. 87-ranked passing defense in the country, allowing over 235 yards per game through the air.
With the emergence of Andrew Marsh, the Michigan passing attack is only getting better. Underwood has Marsh, Donaven McCulley, and TE Marlin Klein, who have all shown they can get the job done. With the pieces coming together, Underwood has a chance to impress.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Game predictions for Michigan football's game vs. Washington this weekend
- Washington HC Jedd Fisch shares thoughts of returning to the Big House, playing Michigan football
- Chip Lindsey reveals how Michigan football sells its offense to recruits
- Keys for Michigan football to get back on track vs. 5-1 Washington