Report: J.J. McCarthy has second knee surgery during rookie season with Vikings
Former Michigan football star and national champion, J.J. McCarthy, has had a tough start to his rookie season. The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered a meniscus injury during a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the year which sidelined him for the entire season. McCarthy was poised to take over the starting job at some point in the 2024 season but instead, Sam Darnold has helped lead Minnesota to a 7-2 start.
On Wednesday, it was revealed McCarthy had just had his second surgery on the knee after swelling occurred once McCarthy began to rehab the injury. As part of the procedure, the former Wolverine was given a biologic injection.
But head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't seem concerned when speaking with the media that this would hinder McCarthy's timeframe. The Vikings wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern but McCarthy is in good shape on his return to action.
While the Vikings are 7-2, Darnold has made some terrible mistakes during that time. This past game, against the Jaguars, he threw three interceptions and the Minnesota offense didn't score a touchdown. The Vikings selected McCarthy for a reason and the hope is that he's ready to take over the starting job in '25.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Podcast: Does Connor Stalions help Michigan's chances at landing Bryce Underwood?
Michigan football: Kalel Mullings also can't explain his lack of carries against Indiana
Sherrone Moore shares the latest on Will Johnson's injury status during bye week