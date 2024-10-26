Michigan's quarterback carousel brings us back to where we started
Earlier in the week, head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that veteran Jack Tuttle was the most likely to get the start on Saturday night against Michigan State. But as the week progressed, the reporting shifted to senior Davis Warren as the most likely candidate to get the start - bringing us right back to where we started with the Wolverines.
Warren was named the starting quarterback ahead of Michigan's Week 1 matchup against Fresno State, and he held that position on the depth chart for the first three weeks of the season. But after throwing his sixth interception in the Week 3 matchup against Arkansas State, Warren was replaced by junior quarterback Alex Orji. Although there was some confidence that Orji's dual-threat ability would open the door for some explosive plays, the Michigan offense continued to look flat. After two games (and a 2-0 record as the starter), Orji was benched in the Week 6 matchup against Washington and replaced by veteran Jack Tuttle.
While Tuttle committed some costly turnovers in the loss to Washington, it was the first time all season that it looked like Michigan may have an undisputed QB1. That belief lasted just one week. Tuttle got his first career start as a Wolverine in Week 7 against Illinois, and it went about as bad as it could possibly go.
After cycling through all of his veteran options through the first seven games and failing to find much success with any of them, Sherrone Moore was left with a difficult decision ahead of Michigan's Week 8 matchup against Michigan State -- one that he'll likely need to live with for the remainder of the 2024 season. If the reports are correct and it is Davis Warren who starts the game on Saturday night, there's no going back. Moore simply can't continue to cycle through his stable of veteran QB's at the expense of the rest of the offense.
For better or worse, the guy who makes the start on Saturday night should be the guy who starts the remainder of the games this season.
