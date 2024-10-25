REPORT: Michigan Football making 'serious push' for 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
The quarterback position has been a disaster for Michigan football in 2024, but it sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore is hard at work to rectify that for the future.
According to a report from Rivals' Josh Henschke, Moore has "spearheaded a serious push" for five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Byrce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. Underwood has been committed to LSU since early January, but "has been receptive to [Michigan's] advances" and is "torn on what to do next" in his recruitment, per the report.
While it's far from a guarantee, and may still be improbable the Wolverines will able to execute this flip of the nation's top prospect, Rivals' report includes other positive signs of change within the Michigan athletic department's approach to recruiting. The Wolverines would not be back in the hunt for Underwood without a supplying significant NIL investment offer for Underwood, which Henschke reports "Michigan has significant support for" among fundraisers.
While this latest report does not mentioned Barstool Sports' founder and owner Dave Portnoy, the Michigan alum made recent headlines when he pledged to spend $3 million to bring an elite quarterback to Ann Arbor. Portnoy later said he had had direct conversations with Moore regarding his multi-million dollar offer, and assured Michigan's fanbase he was "working on it" after the Wolverines' experienced more struggles at quarterback in last week's loss to Illinois.
Michigan will have a serious fight on its hands in order to flip Underwood away from LSU. There's no doubt the Tigers will push to hold on to the five-star's commitment and push for him to sign during the early signing period in Decemeber. However, these reports show that Moore and Michigan are hard at work in trying to correct their current quarterback conundrum.
