Michigan football QB Denard Robinson named as one of the top-25 'most dynamic' players
One of the greatest athletes to walk through Ann Arbor was former QB Denard Robinson. 'Shoelace', as he was known by, was one of the bright spots of the Rich Rodriguez era -- being Rich Rod recruited him to Michigan. He dazzled with his speed at first, before becoming the full-time starting QB under Brady Hoke in 2010.
It's not a surprise that CBS Sports named Robinson as one of the 25 most dynamic players in the past 25 years. Brad Crawford ranked him at No. 22 overall.
"A former EA Sports NCAA Football video game cover athlete, Robinson nearly rushed for 4,500 yards at Michigan despite defenses knowing his number was going to be called in some shape or form nearly every snap. His 1,702-yard effort as a sophomore led the Big Ten, as did his 7.2 yards per carry as a senior. Watching Robinson's dreadlocks free flow in the open field became a trademark," Crawford wrote.
Under Hoke, in 2010, Robinson really came onto the scene. After throwing for 2,570 yards and 18 scores, while rushing for 1,702 yards and 14 scores, he became a first-team All-American. Robinson also won the Big Ten Most Valuable Player and the Offensive Player of the Year.
His stats came down a little bit in 2011, before suffering an injury in his final season in 2012 that limited his ability to play QB. Robinson was drafted in the NFL by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a RB, but Robinson played only from 2013-16 in the league.
