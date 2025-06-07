Ron Bellamy talks Michigan football transfer WRs and what they bring to the table: 'Explosive'
Michigan football returns both Semaj Morgan and Fred Moore for the 2025 season, and while both of them are expected to be major factors in the passing game this season, the Wolverines' No. 1 WR is likely Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley. The IU transfer, who hinted at wearing the famous No. 1 jersey this fall, came to Michigan after not seeing the field much under new head coach Curt Cignetti in 2024.
However, McCulley has 'done it' before during his playing career. In 2023, McCulley led the Hoosiers catching 48 passes for 644 yards and eight touchdowns. Michigan fans saw a glimpse of what McCulley can do during the Wolverines' Spring Game in April -- McCulley came down with a circus catch.
Speaking to the media recently, WR coach Ron Bellamy spoke on McCulley and the leadership quality he brings to the Wolverines.
"Yeah, he's had a really good spring," Bellamy said. "He's getting himself adjusted with everything, and the system, and his new teammates. He's an older guy, an experienced guy, an unbelievable person. I think his leadership and his presence alone is going to help our room grow.
"You've got some of the guys, Fred [Moore] and Semaj [Morgan], older guys now, Peyton O'Leary. Then you have the young guys, Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder. Those guys made some big leaps this spring as well."
Last season, Michigan utilized smaller WRs in Kirk Campbell's first season as the OC. But with a change in philosophy, starting with Sherrone Moore down to new OC Chip Lindsey, the Wolverines prioritized bringing in bigger bodies. With five-star Bryce Underwood as the likely starting QB for Michigan this fall, McCulley is an easier target being 6-foot-5.
”You like big receivers because you want the quarterbacks to be accurate,” Bellamy said. “But there could be less accuracy if that makes sense, [because] guys have a bigger catch radius. McCully is 6-5, so it’s been good. He’s been a great addition to our team.”
But McCulley wasn't the only veteran Michigan brought in for the 2025 season. The Wolverines also brought in a shifty WR from UMass -- Anthony Simpson. The 5-foot-11 WR will battle with Semaj Morgan for time at Slot this season, and Simpson has some numbers to back up his skill set. In 2023, Simpson starred at UMass catching 57 passes for 792 yards and three touchdowns.
While fans haven't seen Simpson in action yet, Bellamy confirmed he's 'explosive'.
"Explosive," Bellamy said. "Explosive in moves. Obviously, he's an older guy, too. We want to get some experienced guys that have experience playing football. We took two older guys in the portal this winter cycle."
