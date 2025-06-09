REPORT: Vikings are on a 'three-year window' to win a Super Bowl with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
After what seemed like an eternity of speculation, Aaron Rodgers has finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will not become a Minnesota Viking. Even after the Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold after one season of being the starting QB, the media wasn't sold that Minnesota would move along with former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB. But the Vikings have reiterated multiple times that McCarthy is their guy, and HC Kevin O'Connell has total faith in the Year 2 QB.
In fact, on Sunday, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler was seen on SportsCenter talking about Rodgers-Vikings. He said Minnesota has a three-year plan with McCarthy in hopes of winning a Super Bowl with McCarthy being on a rookie contract.
"Rodgers definitely had interest in playing for the Vikings," Fowler began. "He was looking at playing for one of those elite type play callers, like Kevin O’Connell, but the Vikings plan is clear for what I’m told, they saw this as a three year window right now to win a championship with a really good quarterback they like on a rookie deal that can build around them with some pieces. They’re going to go for it, without Rodgers officially, now."
It makes total sense with what Minnesota has done so far this offseason. The Vikings, who had a middling offensive line in 2024, signed two veterans and drafted Ohio State's Donovan Jackson. Minnesota now has three new starting linemen to protect McCarthy, along with two of the top OTs in the league: Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.
The Vikings have some of the best playmakers signed to play with McCarthy. WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, along with TE TJ Hockenson. Minnesota has done everything in its power to see McCarthy to succeed, and even with entering Year 1 as the starting QB, McCarthy has shown he can win at any level. McCarthy won a State Championship and a national title at Michigan. The Wolverines never asked McCarthy to put the team on his back -- with having Blake Corum and a ferocious defense -- but McCarthy made countless plays to get the Wolverines to the national title.
Time will tell how the Vikings' plan will work, but it Minnesota appears to be doing all the right things if it wants McCarthy to be the next franchise QB.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football's Big Ten schedule ranks heading into the 2025 season
Ron Bellamy talks Michigan football transfer WRs and what they bring to the table: 'Explosive'
ESPN predicts Big Ten Football order in 2025, Ohio State on top once again
Ranking every Big Ten head coach entering the 2025 season: Ryan Day or Dan Lanning?
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson