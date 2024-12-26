Jadyn Davis on competition with 5-star QB Bryce Underwood: 'I've never been scared to compete'
True freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis was Michigan football's crown jewel signing during the 2024 recruiting process. At one point in time, Davis was a five-star quarterback, along with being the No. 2 ranked prospect in the country. But as time moved on Davis dropped in the rankings and when it was all said and done, Davis signed his Letter of Intent with the Wolverines as the 112th overall prospect and a four-star recruit.
The Charlotte (NC) Providence Day prospect played in just one game during his true freshman year with Michigan and that came in mop-up duty against Northwestern in which he handed the ball off one time to Tavierre Dunlap who ran in a touchdown.
Davis was recently back home in Charlotte where he hosted a toy drive and welcomed underprivileged families to pick up toys as Christmas gifts for elementary school students. Davis used his NIL money to sponsor the event and put smiles on kids' faces.
While he was doing an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Davis was asked about his future with Michigan. As everyone knows, the Wolverines signed the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle when Bryce Underwood switched his commitment from LSU to Michigan where he would end up signing. Davis says his plans are to stay in Ann Arbor and compete.
“That’s the plan right now,” Davis said. “My dad always told me to be where your feet are. I’ve never been scared to compete or anything like that. I know college football is now a true definition of a business. ... I’m going to do what is right for me and my family and keep that between us and God. He’s the one who already had that plan written, we’re just walking in that path. That’s where our head space is right now, but as I’m in Ann Arbor, Michigan, I am a fully committed Michigan Wolverine.”
It wasn't a resounding commitment to Michigan, but all signs point to Davis at least giving it a go and competing for a spot against both Underwood and transfer portal signee Mikey Keene from Fresno State. But first, Davis has the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for against Alabama. With quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji entering the transfer portal, it's likely the Wolverines have just Davis Warren and [Jadyn] Davis as the only two scholarship quarterbacks available to play against the Crimson Tide.
Davis says he is looking forward to having a chance to play against Alabama.
“Just looking forward to going down there and having another opportunity to play football,” Davis said. “We have another week to prepare for them and make sure we close a chapter on this team and this season.”
