Michigan Football: What will the quarterback room look like in 2025?
Given how dismal the quarterback production has been in 2024, it seems hard to imagine that we would see any of the current options starting for the Wolverines in 2025. Through 10 games, Michigan's passing offense currently ranks No. 128 out of 133 FBS teams - meaning it feels like a change is needed. But the reality is that two of the three quarterbacks who have started this season have another year of eligibility left, and it's possible we could see some familiar names in the mix once again next season.
1. Davis Warren
At the moment, Davis Warren is the best quarterback option in Ann Arbor. The redshirt junior won the starting job heading into the 2024 season, but turnover issues caused him to lose the starting job just three weeks into the season. Warren returned to the starting lineup for the Week 8 matchup against Michigan State, where he played efficient, avoided turnovers, and led the Wolverines to a critical rivalry win.
Of all the options currently in place, Warren would have to be the early favorite to once again be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines in 2025.
2. Alex Orji
Heading into the 2024 season, the widespread belief was that redshirt sophomore Alex Orji would be named the starting quarterback ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Fresno State. Although Orji did ultimately work himself into that role, it didn't come until Week 4 when Michigan welcomed USC to the Big House. Orji remained the starter for three games, and while he largely avoided committing costly turnovers, the passing game struggled mightily with No. 10 behind center. As a result, Orji was benched in the first half against Washington and replaced by veteran QB Jack Tuttle.
Since then, Orji has returned to the supplemental role that he's become accustomed to during his time in Ann Arbor - almost exclusively as a running option. It's hard to imagine any scenario where Orji ever works himself back into the role of QB1 at Michigan, and you've got to wonder if he will remain happy playing that supplemental role moving forward.
3. Jadyn Davis
After watching Michigan cycle through three quarterback options in 2024, true freshman Jadyn Davis remains the biggest mystery when looking ahead to 2025. Although he was a highly rated four-star as a recruit, Davis didn't arrive to Michigan as a guy who was capable of making an impact in year one. During his first year, he's spent the bulk of his time learning the system and working on improving his mechanics. Of course, there's also the rumor that an agreement was made between the coaching staff and his parents that would keep him off the field entirely during his freshman season.
With all that said, Davis was an early enrollee and he was with the Wolverines during their Rose Bowl and National Championship prep. By the time the spring session rolls around, he will have had more than enough time to acclimate himself to football at this level. Given what we've seen play out in 2024, it would be concerning if Jadyn Davis doesn't enter 2025 as the clear-cut leader in the QB battle.
4. Jayden Denegal
As Michigan continued to search for an answer at quarterback this season, Denegal was apparently never an option. The 6-5, 235 pound QB drew comparisons to Ben Roethlisberger during the spring session with his size and pocket presence, but that's where the comparison ended. Unless something drastic changes during the off-season, it seems highly unlikely that Denegal will be a legitimate threat in the quarterback battle for Michigan moving forward.
5. Transfer Portal
If Jadyn Davis isn't the guy, Michigan's best option for 2025 will likely come from the transfer portal. Michigan paid the price for not securing a quarterback from the portal ahead of the 2024 season, and there's no chance that head coach Sherrone Moore will make that mistake again. Given how early we are in the process, it's hard to say exactly who Michigan would target. USC's Miller Moss is a name that's been thrown around, but he's not even in the portal yet - and I'm not even sure he's what you'd want in Ann Arbor.
The bottom line is that Michigan has proven that it is now willing to play ball in the world of NIL, and it's a pretty safe bet that Moore will make a serious run at the top quarterback available in the portal in the coming weeks.
6. Recruit
Michigan's reported $10 million pursuit of five-star Bryce Underwood cost them their only quarterback commit in the 2025 class, Carter Smith. While Smith was considered a developmental project who had essentially no shot at playing as a true freshman, Michigan is now having to pursue highly ranked quarterbacks who are already committed or leaning elsewhere. One name that has popped up recently is four-star Malik Washington, a QB who's been committed to Maryland since the summer.
Unless Michigan is able to pull off the flip with Underwood (and it seems unlikely at the moment), I wouldn't count on the Wolverines trotting out a true freshman as their QB1 in 2025.
